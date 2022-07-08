Birmingham cricket ground records: Edgbaston records average score in Birmingham T20Is

Birmingham cricket ground records: Rohit Sharma would love to continue his record T20I matches winning streak versus England tomorrow as well.

After a fine display of quality Cricket with both bat and the ball during the first T20I at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton, team India would travel to the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham – the venue for the second T20I against England, in their bid to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, would be spoilt for choices, especially in the batting department which impressed one and all during the first T20I, as Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant would join the squad and mark their availability for selection in the playing XI tomorrow.

While England, on the other hand, were ordinary with the ball during the Southampton T20I, and then threw in the towel after devastating spells from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya upfront.

Jos Buttler and co. would be itching to roar back in the series, as they would now have to win both the upcoming T20Is to clinch the same.

Birmingham cricket ground records

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham has hosted a total of five T20Is till date, with England featuring in three of them and ending up on the winning side each time. India, on the other hand, had lost the only T20I match they have played here against England by 3 runs in September 2014.

As for the T20I records at this venue, England skipper Jos Buttler (103 runs in 3 innings) and Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (6 wickets in 2 innings) are the highest run-scorer and wicket-takers respectively.

The highest total in an innings is 221/5 by England against Australia during the only T20I encounter between these two sides in June 2018. The lowest innings total, on the other hand, is Australia’s 144/10 versus Pakistan in the year 2010.

England’s Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan have jointly smashed the maximum number of 8 Sixes at this venue, with Aaron Finch’s 41-ball 84 against England in Birmingham (2018) being the highest individual score at this venue in a T20I encounter.

Edgbaston records average score in Birmingham T20Is

The average first innings score in the five T20Is at this stadium is 169.6 and the average second-innings score is 151. The teams batting first have won all the five T20Is at this venue till date.