“Both Iftikhar and Wasim will reach Islamabad”: PCB announces replacement of Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan vs Australia 1st test

Pakistan vs Australia: The duo of Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the first test at Rawalpindi.

After 24 years of wait, the Australian cricket team has reached Pakistan for a multiformat series. Pakistan vs Australia will start with tests, followed by three ODIs and a sole T20I on the tour. Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will host the tests, whereas Rawalpindi will host all the limited over games.

After the tremendous success of the PSL, this is a huge tour for Pakistan. England and New Zealand did not complete their series last year, but Australia’s arrival is a big boost for the country. The crowd came in huge numbers for the Lahore leg of PSL, and the PCB is expecting the crowds to come in huge numbers for the Australian series as well.

The Australian team has reached Islamabad, they are currently under isolation. Pat Cummins has also expressed his happiness over the security and bio-secure bubble organized by the BCCI. The Australian test squad is filled with their star players, but some of them will miss the limited-overs series.

Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali ruled out of Pakistan vs Australia 1st test

The first test of the series will be played at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi from 4 March 2022. Although, ahead of the game, Pakistan received a major blow. The pace duo of Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the first test. Both of them suffered injuries in the PSL.

Ali and Ashraf played for Islamabad United in the tournament, where they were knocked out by Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator-2. PCB has announced Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim as replacements for the first test. Both of them will join the bio-secure bubble of the series.

“Both Iftikhar and Wasim (chosen due to their all-round ability) will reach Islamabad tonight and start their three-day isolation at the team hotel,” said a PCB release.

Faheem injured, Hasan Ali limping off the field. Exactly a week to go before 1st Test vs Aus. Ek baar phir, Islamabad Pakistan ko barbaad karke chore ga.

(Can covid/nationality rules be tweaked to bring in Ben Stokes and Rabada as replacements?) — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) February 25, 2022

Hasan Ali was a sure starter, and Haris Rauf can make his debut in this game. Australians won the Ashes at home, and they would want to improve their record in the subcontinent. Marnus Labuschagne has already started his preparations to play spin well. Pat Cummins has also said that he is impressed with the spinners of the side this time around.

Nathan Lyon will be Australia’s lead spinner, whereas Mitch Swepson is set to assist him. The Aussie side will have to make some tough decisions in the pace department as well.