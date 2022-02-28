Cricket

“Both Iftikhar and Wasim will reach Islamabad”: PCB announces replacement of Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan vs Australia 1st test

Pakistan vs Australia: The duo of Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the first test at Rawalpindi.
Rishikesh Sharma

“Both Iftikhar and Wasim will reach Islamabad”: PCB announces replacement of Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan vs Australia 1st test

