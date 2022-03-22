Wankhede Stadium IPL records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Mumbai IPL matches?

Wankhede Stadium IPL records: The iconic stadium has hosted a total of 153 T20 matches in the last one and a half decade.

The first match of the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on March 26.

As per the custom, defending champions Super Kings’ home ground would’ve hosted this season’s first match. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 70 IPL 2022 league matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

Wankhede Stadium, which had hosted IPL 2021 matches before it was suspended due to a deadly second COVID-19 wave in India, will be hosting 20 league matches this year.

Readers must note that each team will be playing four league stage matches at the Wankhede Stadium. Unlike all other teams, Mumbai Indians will have an added advantage of playing at their home ground.

Wankhede Stadium IPL records

Eight out of the Top 10 highest IPL run-scorers at the Wankhede Stadium are players who have played for MI at some point in time.

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Rohit Sharma 62 1733 94 34.66 134.03 0 14 Kieron Pollard 59 1207 83 29.44 157.37 0 7 Ambati Rayudu 51 885 59 21.07 126.79 0 5 Sachin Tendulkar 23 726 100* 33 120.2 1 3 Dinesh Karthik 26 630 86 28.64 127.53 0 1 Suresh Raina 21 577 87 33.94 148.71 0 4 Parthiv Patel 24 518 52 23.55 127.59 0 2 Suryakumar Yadav 18 499 59 29.35 135.97 0 3 Virat Kohli 12 480 92* 68.57 143.71 0 4 Jos Buttler 17 477 94* 29.81 145.87 0 2

Other prominent batters who have done well in Wankhede Stadium IPL matches and will be playing IPL 2022 as well are Hardik Pandya (471), Shikhar Dhawan (470), Faf du Plessis (421), Sanju Samson (407) and Lokesh Rahul (399).

While seven out of the Top 10 highest run-scorers at this venue are active players, only four active players are among the Top 10 highest IPL wicket-takers at the Wankhede Stadium. Readers must note that each one of these 10 bowlers have represented Mumbai in the IPL at some point of their careers.

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 3+ Lasith Malinga 43 68 17.34 7 14.85 7 Harbhajan Singh 49 49 24.73 7.09 20.94 3 Mitchell McClenaghan 26 37 23.97 8.87 16.22 6 Jasprit Bumrah 32 35 28.14 7.82 21.6 3 Dhawal Kulkarni 15 24 18.75 8.23 13.67 3 Hardik Pandya 30 24 26.13 9.34 16.79 2 Munaf Patel 17 23 19.35 7.06 16.43 4 Dwayne Bravo 16 21 22.62 8.48 16 1 Kieron Pollard 59 20 32.35 9.24 21 1 Mitchell Johnson 14 19 22.63 7.96 17.05 2

Other prominent bowlers who have done well in Wankhede Stadium IPL matches and will be playing IPL 2022 as well are Ravindra Jadeja (14), Ravichandran Ashwin (12), Sunil Narine (11), Harshal Patel (11) and Jaydev Unadkat (11).

Most IPL fielding dismissals at the Wankhede Stadium

Only one out of the Top 10 best fielders in Wankhede Stadium IPL matches hasn’t played for Indians in the past. Other prominent fielders who have done in Wankhede Stadium IPL matches and will be playing IPL 2022 as well are Mahendra Singh Dhoni (13), David Miller (12), Sanju Samson (12), Faf du Plessis (11) and Suryakumar Yadav (11).

