Brabourne Stadium last IPL match 2022: Brabourne Stadium IPL 2022 match list

Brabourne Stadium IPL 2022 match list: The Cricket Club of India will be hosting its 14th Indian Premier League 2022 match tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will face each other at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. The 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be the 14th at this venue.

Cricket Club of India, which hadn’t hosted a T20 since 2015, has successfully hosted 13 IPL 2022 league matches. Originally scheduled to host a total of 15 matches this season, Brabourne will end up with 16 matches after a Pune match was played here due to COVID-19.

In the process, Brabourne has already surpassed its combined total of 11 IPL matches across three seasons (2010, 2014 and 2015).

Apart from the RCB vs PBKS clash on Friday, Brabourne Stadium is also scheduled to host Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals on May 15 and Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

As far as the last IPL 2022 match at this venue is concerned, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians had locked horns in a thrilling last-ball finish here.

Out of the 13 IPL 2022 completed matches at this venue, seven have been won by teams batting second as compared to six by teams batting first. While Delhi Capitals have won all their four matches here, Kolkata Knight Riders have lost all their three matches here this season.

Brabourne Stadium IPL 2022 match list

Match 1 – Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets

Match 2 – Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Match 3 – Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs

Match 4 – Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Match 5 – Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs

Match 6 – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets

Match 7 – Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs

Match 8 – Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs

Match 9 – Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets

Match 10 – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets

Match 11 – Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Match 12 – Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs

Match 13 – Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs