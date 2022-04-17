Brabourne Stadium pitch report RR vs KKR: RR vs KOL today match pitch report at Brabourne CCI

Brabourne Stadium pitch report RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet each other in the IPL 2022 game.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in the league game of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are coming on the back of a defeat in the last game, and this is an important game for both sides.

The batting of Kolkata Knight Riders has not clicked well this season, whereas the bowlers have also struggled in the last couple of games. For Rajasthan, the arrival of Trent Boult will bring much-needed balance again to the line-up.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report RR vs KKR

The surface of the Brabourne Stadium has been brilliant for the batters in IPL 2022. A red soil surface is used at the venue, where there is an even bounce for the batters, whereas the pitch does not break down throughout the game as well. The bowlers will have a hard time bowling at this venue.

A total of seven games have been played this season at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Out of seven games, four games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings batting score at this ground has been 191 runs. Despite an average score of 190 runs, the chasing teams have done well.

KL Rahul scored a brilliant hundred in the last game played at this ground against Mumbai Indians. The whole batting line-up of Lucknow enjoyed batting at the Brabourne Stadium in the last game. In terms of the dimensions, one side of the ground is quite big, but the rest of the boundaries are quite easy to clear for the batters.

This is a night game, and the dew will play a major part at this very ground. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss here in the game between Rajasthan and Kolkata.