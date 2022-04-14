Brabourne Stadium pitch report SRH vs KKR: Today IPL match Sunrisers vs Knight Riders CCI Brabourne Stadium pitch batting or bowling

Brabourne Stadium pitch report SRH vs KKR: The venue will host its sixth match of the ongoing 15th season of the marquee league.

The 25th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

While the SRH are back in business with two consecutive wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and then Gujarat Titans (GT), KKR faced a humbling 44-run defeat versus the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous encounter.

While KKR would play their second match at this venue in the ongoing season, SRH would get the feel of the Brabourne pitch for the first time this year.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report SRH vs KKR

Along expected lines, the Red soil pitches at the Brabourne Stadium have acted as a batting paradise in the IPL season so far.

However, today’s encounter between SRH and KKR would be played on a used pitch, although with a decent covering of grass.

With enough bounce and zip likely to be on offer today, the bowlers would have an advantage with the hard, new ball especially during the Powerplay yet again.

Moreover, with the surfaces to only get slower from now on, expect the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy to boss the middle Overs. With SRH’s Washington Sundar out of action due to injury, expect the think-tank to deploy the services of Shreyas Gopal as his replacement.

Despite it all, expect the batters to go hard at the pacers post the Powerplay, with a score around the 170-run mark likely to be on the cards.

The likes of Pat Cummins and in-form Umesh Yadav went for 51 and 48 runs respectively in their respective quota of 4 Overs during KKR’s previous match at this venue against DC.

All in all, today’s pitch would stay competitive throughout, with assistance for both the batters and bowlers during the entire match’s duration.