“Brayden Stepien was having Coffee down the roads and now he is keeping”: Perth Scorchers calls for an unexpected wicket-keeper in between against Adelaide Strikers in BBL 11

BBL 11: Perth Scorchers called Brayden Stepien to do keeping for them who was not even present at the ground during the game.

Adelaide Strikers defeated Perth Scorchers by six wickets and grabbed the Jason Gillespie Trophy. The Strikers opt to bowl first against the Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval. Perth Scorchers managed to score just 127 runs batting first. Laurie Evans finished as the highest scorer with 39 runs, whereas Patterson and Turner scored 25 and 28 runs, respectively.

Fawad Ahmed took three wickets against his former opposition, whereas Siddle and Thornton grabbed a couple each. The Strikers won the contest in just 17 overs with six wickets to spare. Debutant Ian Cockbain scored 35 runs with the bat. Perth’s Aaron Hardie scalped three wickets with the ball. This is Adelaide’s fourth win of the campaign, and they are in the race to qualify for the playoffs.

BBL 11: Perth Scorchers called Brayden Stepien in mid-innings

Perth Scorchers have been missing a lot of players, but they have confirmed their top-2 spot. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis are on national duty, whereas Colin Munro and Cameron Bancroft are in isolation. Tymal Mills has gone home, whereas Matthew Kelly also missed the Strikers game.

Although, a bizarre thing happened in the 2nd innings of the Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers. Laurie Evans is doing the part-time wicket-keeping for Scorchers, but he got hit on his toe. Chris Sabburg then did the keeping for the initial ten overs. But then, Perth Scorchers called Brayden Stepien to do the job for them.

It is shocking that Stapien was not even present on the ground and was just having coffee on the streets. He was called straight into the game and he did the keeping for the Scorchers.

A bizarre & unexpected @ScorchersBBL fielding debut for Brayden Stepien. Has been in the @RenegadesBBL bubble and was selected to play for the @StarsBBL before testing positive on Jan 2. #BBL11 @FoxCricket 🤪 https://t.co/UdUs2AAbXT — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) January 14, 2022

Brayden Stepien has been a part of the Melbourne Renegades bubble. Stepien could remain with the Scorchers for the remainder of the regular season with Bancroft unavailable for their final match against Brisbane Heat at Marvel Stadium and Inglis no certainty to be released by the Australian squad.