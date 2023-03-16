Buffalo Park East London weather today: Weather in East London for SA vs WI 1st ODI 16 March

It would be a shame if the imminent first ODI between South Africa and West Indies gets washed out due to rain primarily because this is going to be the first ODI played in East London in the last five years. More than anyone else, the citizens deserve to watch a result-oriented match even if it is affected by rain.

The last statement is highly likely to hold true considering how the weather has shaped over the Buffalo Park at the moment. Readers must note that a three-match ODI series between these two teams will follow a recently concluded two-match Test series and will be followed by a three-match T20I series later in the month.

Buffalo Park East London weather today

March 16, 2023, is predicted to be an outright rainy day in the city. The rain forecast is at such an extent that even the toss could get postponed. Hence, it shouldn’t be astonishing if there’s a delayed start to the match which is originally scheduled to begin at 01:00 PM (local time).

According to reliable weather portal AccuWeather, there’s a 53% rain probability at the start time in East London today. A slight decrease in the number will make way for it to increase above 65% till 05:00 PM. As a result, an elongated break or multiple rain interruptions could be in store for both players and fans at the Buffalo Park on Thursday.

This weather in East London doesn’t look good. — Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) March 16, 2023

It is only after 07:00 PM that the rain probability will remain constant at 20% till midnight. While one expects uninterrupted action to take place at night, a lot will depend on the condition of the outfield especially if it pours down on a consistent basis in the afternoon.

Hourly weather in East London

01:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 53%).

02:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

03:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 66%).

04:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 67%).

05:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 67%).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

07:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

08:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

09:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

10:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).