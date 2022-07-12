“Bumrah is the best bowler across formats”: Sachin Tendulkar eulogizes Jasprit Bumrah after he registers career best ODI bowling figures at Kia Oval vs England

Sachin Tendulkar eulogizes Jasprit Bumrah after latter wrecks havoc on the strong English batting line-up during first ODI in London.

During the first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England, a Jasprit Bumrah storm made its appearance at the Kennington Oval in London, and reduced the strong English batting line-up to a rubble on his way to the career-best figures (7.2-3-19-6) in One Day Internationals.

Courtesy of his dream bowling spell, all England could manage was a paltry 110 in 25.2 Overs, with the Indian pacers managing to scalp all the ten wickets of an opposition for the first time ever in an ODI while bowling first.

Four England batters – Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone were dismissed at the score of naught, with Bumrah managing to send back three of them within his first five Overs with the new ball itself.

Sachin Tendulkar eulogizes Jasprit Bumrah

While Bumrah impressed one and all with the new ball during the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, he troubled the English White-ball specialists during the only T20I he played in Birmingham.

And now, coming up with his best-ever performance in a 50-Over game, fans and experts are just in awe of this 28-year-old pacer from Gujarat, with many even terming him as the best bowler at present across all formats.

Echoing the same sentiments of the majority is the legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who took to his social media handle to acknowledge Bumrah’s art with the ball in hand.

While he complimented the Indian pacers in general for exploiting the ideal fast-bowling conditions at The Oval today, he went on to term Bumrah as the ‘best bowler across formats’ at present.

I’ve been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air.#ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2022

A century stand by the Indian openers – Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) in reply, has meant that India have decimated England by 10 wickets, to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.