"By hook or by crook...": Mohammad Hafeez praises Australia for stellar comeback; criticizes Pakistan for lacking aggressive mindset during Pakistan vs Australia Karachi Test

Mohammad Hafeez praises Australia for an aggressive mindset and ‘win at all costs’ attitude; comes down heavily on Pakistan for lack of it.

Post Stumps on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match of Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan at the National stadium in Karachi, the Aussies have forced Babar Azam’s men to play the catch-up game, courtesy of a brilliant bowling performance after piling up truckload of runs in their first innings.

Adding another 90-odd runs at a brisk rate during the morning session, Australia declared their innings at 556/9 after playing out as many as 189 Overs.

High on confidence, the Australian bowling attack, led by pacer Mitchell Starc wrecked havoc at the Pakistan batting line-up folding them up for mere 148 runs in mere 53 Overs.

Unlike the Rawalpindi pitch during the first Test, the track at Karachi has deteriorated quite a bit, leading to the formation of some cracks which, the Aussie pacers did make some good use of. Additionally, Starc (13-5-29-3) also managed to reverse swing the red cherry, and ultimately it was the sheer pace at which Starc and co. operated with that proved to be the difference between the two sides’ bowling attack.

Mohammad Hafeez praises Australia

Despite gaining a massive 408-run lead, Pat Cummins decided not to enforce the follow-on, perhaps in a bid to manage the workload of his bowlers with a Test match yet to go in the series.

In their 2nd innings, Australia again batted with their merry way, scoring 81 for the loss of David Warner’s wicket at 4.76 runs per Over at Stumps, leading by a massive 489 runs to rule out Pakistan’s chances of a probable victory altogether.

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez, who has criticized the unsporty nature of pitches in both the Test matches, praised the Australian team for their aggressive attitude throughout the Test match so far, while came down heavily on the Pakistani side, for not being able to match up with their rival’s level of Cricket.

ALSO READ: Mark Taylor criticizes Rawalpindi and Karachi pitches in the ongoing series

By hook or by crook @CricketAus having aggressive mindset to win the match & this historic series but on the other side I don’t know 🤷‍♂️ #PAKvsAUS — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 14, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.