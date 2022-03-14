Cricket

“By hook or by crook…”: Mohammad Hafeez praises Australia for stellar comeback; criticizes Pakistan for lacking aggressive mindset during Pakistan vs Australia Karachi Test

"By hook or by crook...": Mohammad Hafeez praises Australia for stellar comeback; criticizes Pakistan for lacking aggressive mindset during Pakistan vs Australia Karachi Test
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"They are quick, you see that in the long run"– Max Verstappen excited to have faster Ferrari in opposition
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"By hook or by crook...": Mohammad Hafeez praises Australia for stellar comeback; criticizes Pakistan for lacking aggressive mindset during Pakistan vs Australia Karachi Test
“By hook or by crook…”: Mohammad Hafeez praises Australia for stellar comeback; criticizes Pakistan for lacking aggressive mindset during Pakistan vs Australia Karachi Test

Mohammad Hafeez praises Australia for an aggressive mindset and ‘win at all costs’ attitude; comes…