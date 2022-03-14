“Pitches of Karachi and Rawalpindi Tests are like roads”: Mark Taylor slams the pitches of Paksitan vs Australia test series

Mark Taylor was quite vocal in criticizing the tracks of Rawalpindi and Karachi in the ongoing test series against Pakistan.

When Australia announced their tour to Pakistan after 24 years, it was expected to be a close and competitive series. However, the pitches in Rawalpindi and Karachi have almost killed the excitement of the series.

Gone are the days when scoring piles of runs used to be entertaining, the contest between bat and ball is the demand of today’s game. There has been absolutely no help for any kind of bowlers in the matches so far. In the Rawalpindi test, 1187 runs were made for the loss of just 14 wickets.

Australian batter David Warner and a lot of pundits heavily criticized the pitch of the Rawalpindi test. Even Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has criticized the pitches made in Pakistan for the series. Match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch of Rawalpindi as ‘below average and one demerit was given as well.

Despite all the criticism of the pitches, the Pakistani batting duo of Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq defended the nature of the Rawalpindi’s wicket.

Mark Taylor slams the pitches of Rawalpindi and Karachi

Former Australian cricketer and commentator Mark Taylor has also joined the bandwagon of criticizing the pitch. Taylor said that the pitches are like roads and the Pakistan team management should keep some faith in their batters and bowlers.

“The pitches of Karachi and Rawalpindi Tests are like roads,” Mark Taylor said.

“Team Management of Pakistan should’ve some belief in their players as they’ve got good batters and fast bowlers who can bowl quick. Team Management of Pakistan is not backing up their fast bowlers”

🇦🇺 Mark Taylor “The pitches of Karachi and Rawalpindi Tests are like roads. Team Management of Pakistan should’ve some belief in their players as they’ve got good batters and fastbowlers who can bowl quick. Team Management of Pakistan is not backing up their fastbowlers” #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/D1FOZeevEd — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 14, 2022

Mark Taylor is considered one of the most prominent openers of rich Australian history. Taylor has scored 7525 runs at 43.49, courtesy of 19 centuries and 40 half-centuries. He played his last test in 1999 against England in Sydney.