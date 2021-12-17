Cam Green cricket: Ricky Ponting predicts Cameron Green’s dismissal as Ben Stokes picks 2nd wicket in Adelaide Test

Ricky Ponting predicts Cameron Green’s dismissal: The former Australian captain was pinpoint with his analysis today.

During the second day of the ongoing second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green (2) registered his second low-score in as many innings in this series.

Green, who was bowled for a first-ball duck by Ollie Robinson in the first Test in Brisbane, was dismissed by England all-rounder Ben Stokes on the fifth delivery that he faced in the afternoon session today.

Having replaced Australia vice-captain Travis Head (18) in the middle, Green walked back to the pavilion in the following over after failing to defend an incoming delivery from Stokes.

The beauty of the dismissal was that former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had predicted a similar of attack for Green. While Ponting was just explaining the reason behind why he thought England would attack Green’s stumps, Stokes had already dismissed the right-hand batter. Readers must note that Ponting is among Channel 7’s eight-member commentary panel for Ashes 2021-22.

In the 27 overs that Australia batted in the first session on Day 2, they scored 81 runs losing three wickets in the process. Resuming from his overnight score of 18*, captain Steven Smith has completed his 32nd Test half-century and will have wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey for company in the evening session of this day-night Test.

Stokes, who had dismissed Australia opening batter David Warner (95) yesterday, has been the pick of the English bowlers in this innings so far with bowling figures of 18-2-70-2.

“A very distinct change of tactics now for Cam Green – they’ll get a lot fuller and a lot straighter, they’ll target his stumps.” – Ricky Ponting, right as Ben Stokes runs in and … bowls Green #Ashes pic.twitter.com/wPTV9kDE1Y — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2021

