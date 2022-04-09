Can CSK qualify for playoffs 2022: How many matches should a team win to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2022?

Can CSK qualify for playoffs 2022: Chennai Super Kings have lost four matches in a row for the second time in the Indian Premier League.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have lost four matches in a row to register a personal worst start to an Indian Premier League season. In what is only the second instance of Super Kings losing four matches in a row, they had gone on to win their maiden IPL title the last time this had happened.

Facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy this afternoon, Super Kings failed to defend a 155-run target as the opposition sealed the chase with 14 balls to go.

An all-round lacklustre performance has made the second-best IPL team look clueless across divisions this season. A season where nothing has happened for Chennai thus far, they find themselves in an unprecedented position under a new captain.

Can CSK qualify for playoffs 2022?

Still early days in the tournament, ruling out chances of CSK qualifying for the playoffs would be immature at this point in time. In spite of the IPL 2022 way ahead looking daunting for CSK, it is an apt time for their plentiful loyal fans to back them.

In the general run of things, teams with seven league stage wins (14 points) qualify for the playoffs assuming that NRR (Net Run Rate) isn’t a concern for them. While this example belongs to an eight-team IPL, number of victories have it in them to be increased in a 10-team IPL 2022.

IPL 2011, the only other instance of a 10-team IPL, had witnessed teams qualifying for the playoffs with nine and eight victories under their belt. To be on the safe side, Chennai would be looking to have eight victories to their name in order to press for a qualifying berth.

As a result, captain Ravindra Jadeja and his men will have to win at least eight out of their remaining 10 IPL 2022 league matches. Readers most note that Super Kings will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue on Tuesday.