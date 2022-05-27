“Can we just give the lemon one more squeeze?”: Adam Gilchrist shares hilarious anecdote on Andrew Symonds public memorial service

The state funeral of Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds took place in Townsville and Adam Gilchrist shared a funny incident.

The whole cricketing fraternity went in shock when Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash. Andrew Symonds’ public memorial service took place on 27 May 2022 at his home town Townsville.

Famously known as Roy, Symonds left behind a family of three (his wife and two children). Symonds was often surrounded by controversies, but his records spoke for himself. Andrew Symonds was one of the most decored all-rounders of the white-ball cricket. He won two ICC World Cups with Australia in 2003 and 2007.

He scored 5088 ODI runs, courtesy of six centuries and 30 half-centuries, whereas he also scalped 133 wickets in his bowling. The T20 wave came in the latter stages of his career, and he had his stints with Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Adam Gilchrist shares hilarious anecdote about Andrew Symonds

Adam Gilchrist shared a funny incident about Andrew Symonds at the public memorial service. He shared an interesting story about Andrew Symonds negotiating the signing deal with Fox Cricket. Steve Crawley was the head of Fox Cricket at that time, and he wanted Symonds on this team.

Gilchrist then told Symonds that Steve Crawley wanted to talk to him and then Symonds and Crawley exchanged a lot of text messages. Gilchrist then revealed how Symonds cracked the deal with Steve Crawley in a light-hearted way.

“One night I got a very, very amusing text from Steve Crawley that said ‘look below here, here’s the last text exchange with Roy’,” Adam Gilchrist said at the state funeral.

“This was back four years ago when they were negotiating. The message from Roy to Crawls said, ‘I think we’re almost there on the deal. Price – can we just give the lemon one more squeeze?’

“I bring that up because I love that story, that’s so Roy, to throw away a half-serious comment that matches up with a joke and light-heartedness – that was the beauty of Roy’s spirit.”