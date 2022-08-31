Caribbean Premier League 2022 All Teams squad and Player List

Caribbean Premier League 2022 All Teams squad: The 10th season of the Caribbean Premier League commences tonight.

Cricket West Indies’ premier T20 tournament, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to commence today, with six men’s teams to battle it out for the coveted title.

Also, the three women’s team will compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament, starting today as well.

While the grand finale for the men will take place on October 1, the women’s championship will be a four-day affair with the finals to take place on September 5.

The six men’s teams will play the 10th edition of league with the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to play in the tournament opener at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Good morning from St Kitts & Nevis 🇰🇳 as we get set to start the WCPL and CPL! #CPL22 #WCPL #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/Lgo2bZlYNU — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 31, 2022

Caribbean Premier League 2022 All Teams squad (men’s)

Barbados Royals

David Miller (c), Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr., Devon Thomas, Oshane Thomas, Nyeem Young, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Bishop

Justin Greaves Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds, Harry Tector.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer (c), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Keemo Paul

Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Jermaine Blackwood, Veerasammy Permaul, Shai Hope, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair, Shakib Al Hasan.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Sandeep Lamichhane

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua James.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Dwayne Bravo (c), Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwaine Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Qasim Akram, Joshua Da Silva, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael.

Saint Lucia Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Tim David, David Wiese, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip,Terrance Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis, Daryn Dupavillon.

Caribbean Premier League 2022 All Teams squad (women’s)

Barbados Royals

Hayley Matthews (c), Shakera Selman, Fatima Sana, Chloe Tryon, Snigdha Paul, Reneice Boyce, Mandy Rangru, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph, Chinelle Henry.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Stafanie Taylor (c), Shermaine Campbell, Chamari Athapaththu, Ayabonga Khaka, Isani Vaghela, Rashada Williams, Rachel Vincent, Kaycia Schultz, Chedean Nationa, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilla Connell, Karishma Ramharak, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Deandra Dottin (c), Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Jensen, Sune Luus, Geetika Kodali, Lee Ann Kirby, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Jannillea Glasgow, Steffie Soogrim, Shawnisha Hector.