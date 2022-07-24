Century in 100th ODI match: 100 in 100th ODI full list

Century in 100th ODI match: West Indies wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope got himself registered in a unique list after his ton versus India.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, West Indies, on the back of a stellar, gritty century from their wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope, registered the total of 311/6 on the scoreboard after 50 Overs.

Hope, who is playing his 100th ODI for the West Indies, smashed his 13th century in the format, adding another feather to his cap on what already is a red-letter day in his cricketing career.

The 28-year-old started patiently, which perhaps had a bit to do with his string of low scores in the past six ODI innings, as he completed his half-century after facing 69 deliveries.

However, he made the most of his gritty knock by involving himself in a half-century stand with Kyle Mayers (39 off 23) for the first wicket, and then a 117-run stand alongside skipper Nicholas Pooran (74 off 77) for the fourth wicket.

He ultimately got Out during the 49th Over, but not before taking his team past the 300-run mark, with his innings of 115 (135), with the help of 8 Fours and 3 Sixes.

Post today’s knock, Hope has also entered the list of players to have smashed a century in their 100th ODI, becoming only the 10th batter, and the fourth West Indian in history to achieve the feat.

Team India’s skipper for the ongoing ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan, was the last batter before Hope, to have scored a ton in his 100th ODI.

Shai Hope marks his 100th ODI with a sensational century. Memorable day for him #WIvIND https://t.co/DHIZHH6Zr7 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 24, 2022

