Port of Spain Trinidad ODI records: Queen Park Oval India ODI matches all result list

Port of Spain Trinidad ODI records: India will be playing their 23rd ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval tomorrow.

West Indies and India will return to the Queen’s Park Oval for the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series after a one-day break tomorrow. Having last hosted an international match three years ago before the first ODI yesterday, Port of Spain will be hosting three in a row now.

Although by a slim 3-run margin, India winning the first ODI means that West Indies will have to stage a comeback in order to not play the third ODI as a dead-rubber.

West Indies, who have lost their last seven ODIs, have experienced the same result in their last six ODIs against India. In spite of a much-improved performance on Friday, the hosts will need something special to cross the victory line on Sunday.

As far as India are concerned, the second ODI will be their 23rd ODI in Port of Spain. India, who had registered a maiden ODI victory at this venue after four losses across 14 years, have made amends to win their last nine completed ODIs here. Readers must note that India’s last Trinidad ODI loss had come against Sri Lanka during an infamous ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 campaign.

A 9-7 overall lead against the home team in this format at this venue makes India the favourites ahead of the second ODI of this series.

