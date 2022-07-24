Shai Hope century list: Shai Hope list of centuries in ODI

Shai Hope century list: The West Indies opening batter is playing his 100th ODI match, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad today.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, West Indies opener and wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope is well on course towards his 13th ODI century, while featuring in his 100th international match in the format.

The Windies opening pair of Hope and Kyle Mayers (39 off 23) yet again got their team off to a decent enough start, as the duo stitched together a 65-run stand in 55 deliveries.

Hope, who had a streak of low scores under his belt in the previous few ODIs, batted with grit and caution, as he brought up his 21st fifty in the format off 69 deliveries.

The 29-year-old then found a more than able ally in skipper Nicholas Pooran, as the duo managed to stitch together a century stand for the fourth wicket, to lay a perfect foundation for a score in excess of the 300-run mark.

At the time of writing, both Pooran (67*) and Hope (93*) were unbeaten, with the scorecard reading 240/3 in 43 Overs.

Shai Hope century list

Shai Hope is just a few runs away from hitting a gritty ton, in what is a red-letter day for him in West Indian colours. The century (if he gets there) would taste much more sweet, especially after a string of low-scores against Pakistan and then Bangladesh in the previous two 50-Over series.

Score Opposition Venue Year 101 v Zimbabwe Bulawayo 2016 123* v India Visakhapatnam 2018 146* v Bangladesh Mirpur 2018 108* v Bangladesh Sylhet 2018 170 v Ireland Dublin 2019 109 v Bangladesh Dublin 2019 109* v Afghanistan Lucknow 2019 102* v India Chennai 2019 115 v Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) 2020 110 v Sri Lanka North Sound 2021 119* v Netherlands Amstelveen 2022 127 v Pakistan Multan 2022

UPDATE: With a Six off Yuzvendra Chahal during the 45th Over of the innings, Hope has smashed his 13th ODI ton after facing 125 deliveries.