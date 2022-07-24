Shai Hope century list: Shai Hope list of centuries in ODI

Shai Hope century list: The West Indies opening batter is playing his 100th ODI match, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad today.
During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, West Indies opener and wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope is well on course towards his 13th ODI century, while featuring in his 100th international match in the format.
The Windies opening pair of Hope and Kyle Mayers (39 off 23) yet again got their team off to a decent enough start, as the duo stitched together a 65-run stand in 55 deliveries.
Hope, who had a streak of low scores under his belt in the previous few ODIs, batted with grit and caution, as he brought up his 21st fifty in the format off 69 deliveries.
The 29-year-old then found a more than able ally in skipper Nicholas Pooran, as the duo managed to stitch together a century stand for the fourth wicket, to lay a perfect foundation for a score in excess of the 300-run mark.
At the time of writing, both Pooran (67*) and Hope (93*) were unbeaten, with the scorecard reading 240/3 in 43 Overs.
Spectacular batting from @shaidhope securing 50 for Windies.
Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode👉 https://t.co/RCdQk1l7GU@BCCI @windiescricket
#WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/RljOkQc5dx
— FanCode (@FanCode) July 24, 2022
Shai Hope century list
Shai Hope is just a few runs away from hitting a gritty ton, in what is a red-letter day for him in West Indian colours. The century (if he gets there) would taste much more sweet, especially after a string of low-scores against Pakistan and then Bangladesh in the previous two 50-Over series.
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|101
|v Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|2016
|123*
|v India
|Visakhapatnam
|2018
|146*
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|2018
|108*
|v Bangladesh
|Sylhet
|2018
|170
|v Ireland
|Dublin
|2019
|109
|v Bangladesh
|Dublin
|2019
|109*
|v Afghanistan
|Lucknow
|2019
|102*
|v India
|Chennai
|2019
|115
|v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (SSC)
|2020
|110
|v Sri Lanka
|North Sound
|2021
|119*
|v Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|2022
|127
|v Pakistan
|Multan
|2022
UPDATE: With a Six off Yuzvendra Chahal during the 45th Over of the innings, Hope has smashed his 13th ODI ton after facing 125 deliveries.