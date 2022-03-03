Cricket

“Chal yaar, wahan chalenge”: Pradeep Sangwan narrates scary incident with Virat Kohli during U-19 days

"Chal yaar, wahan chalenge": Pradeep Sangwan narrates scary incident with Virat Kohli during U-19 days
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“A healthy Zion Williamson on a team led by Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will be DEADLY!”: Positive update on the NOLA star’s foot injury leaves NBA Twitter in joy
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Chal yaar, wahan chalenge": Pradeep Sangwan narrates scary incident with Virat Kohli during U-19 days
“Chal yaar, wahan chalenge”: Pradeep Sangwan narrates scary incident with Virat Kohli during U-19 days

Pradeep Sangwan narrates scary incident with star batter Virat Kohli ahead of the latter’s 100th…