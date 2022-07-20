Cheteshwar Pujara county stats: Cheteshwar Pujara Sussex county team total runs 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara county stats: The veteran India batter smashed the record for most double hundreds by an Indian in County Championship.

On ‘Day 2’ of the ongoing County Championship Division Two 2022 match between Sussex and Middlesex at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his third double hundred of the season and his first on his maiden County match as captain of Sussex.

A stellar innings of 231 (403) from Pujara came with the assistance of 21 Fours and 3 Sixes, as the entire stadium stood up in unison to applaud an absolute master class of an innings from the 34-year-old.

Moreover, he has now also broken the record for the most number of double centuries by an Indian batter in the county championship history, going past Mohammad Azharuddin’s tally of two while playing for Derbyshire in the year 1994.

Additionally, Pujara also went on to become the first Indian player to score a double hundred at Lord’s, and the first player from the Sussex County side to smash three double tons after as many as 118 years.

Cheteshwar Pujara county stats

In the County Championship Division Two 2022 so far, Pujara is presently placed at the third spot in the list of leading run-scorers.

Across 7 matches (10 innings) so far this season for Sussex, Pujara has amassed a total of 997 runs at an average of 124.62, with the help of five centuries, which includes three double centuries against Derbyshire, Durham, and Middlesex (today).

Leading the highest run-getter chart at the moment is Pakistan and Derbyshire’s Southpaw batter Shan Masood, with 1,074 runs under his belt, at an average of 82.61, with the help of 3 centuries, and 4 fifties.

Placed below him at the second spot is Nottinghamshire’s Ben Duckett, with 1,005 runs at an average of 76.13.

For those unaware, Pujara’s total tally of 16 First-Class centuries is the most by an Asian player and also the most among all active cricketers.