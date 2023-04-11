Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report for CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match in Chennai

The 17th match of Indian Premier League 2023 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The pitch in Chennai shocked everyone in the last match, and it will be interesting to see how will it behave this time around.

The Super Kings have won two of their three matches in the tournament so far. Chennai’s record in their home conditions is great, and they would look to continue their good form. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana’s arrival will make this team stronger in this match.

Rajasthan Royals have also won two of their matches, and they are a settled unit. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will love bowling in Chennai. Batters Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also looking in great form.

Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report for CSK vs RR

The track in Chennai has always favoured the spinners in the past, but surprisingly, it was a batting beauty in the last match. Both Chennai and Lucknow Super Giants scored in excess of 200 runs. However, the spinners were getting some help in the second innings of the match.

“It’s got a white sheen and it’s got the grass clippings rolled in. Even though it’s ‘spin to win’, if a batter gets in and smashes it to the small sides, then look out, because the bowlers here at Chepauk can absolutely disappear,” Danny Morrison said at the pitch report ahead of CSK vs LSG match.

In the recent ODI between India and Australia in Chennai, the spinners dominated the proceedings. The average first innings score in 10 matches of IPL 2021 here was 155 runs. If we get a usual Chennai track in this match, the batters will find it very tough to score runs.

The boundaries are very small at this ground, and the batters will find it easy to clear the ropes here. Considering the dew factor, both teams may opt to chase upon winning the toss.