Who is Neroli Meadows: List of 2022 IPL Star Sports hosts

Who is Neroli Meadows: The Aussie broadcaster will host the imminent 15th season of the IPL for the Star Sports network.

The ten franchises are in all readiness to kick-start their respective campaigns for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin in less than 24 hours from now at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The tournament opening match would take place between the previous season finalists in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with both the franchises set to be led by newly inducted skippers in Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer.

With the crowds also set to return to the stadiums after a gap of two IPL seasons, the viewers would also be graced with the analytical and entertaining voices of a star-studded commentary panel from all over the World and in various Indian languages.

Who is Neroli Meadows

The prime broadcaster of the IPL 2022, Star Sports, has made ample provision for its set of commentators and presenters/hosts who would come up with the minute-by-minute action of all the 74 matches of the upcoming season.

Joining the list of rare female presenters, is Australia’s Neroli Meadows, who is set to host her third IPL season, after having impressed one and all with her presence and analysis of the game during the previous edition and the UAE-leg of the 2020 edition of the IPL.

61 hours in transit for 72 hours of family time… so worth it! Goodness I had missed home. Next stop… @IPL for @StarSportsIndia! Seeya soon India! — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) March 21, 2022

A jack of all trades, Meadows has her expertise not only limited to the game of Cricket. The super talented Aussie broadcaster has also covered the AFL (Australian Football League), Basketball, 2020 Brisbane International and the Australian Open (Tennis) as well.

The 36-year-old has previously worked for the some renowned Sports broadcasting networks in Australia like Channel Nine, Fox Sports, and ESPN Australia before joining the Star Sports network to cover the IPL.

As far as Cricket is concerned, Meadows has covered the Big Bash League (BBL), the 2018 Magellan Ashes, the 2018-19 series between India and Australia to name a few.

Check the list of the World feed and the Star Sports broadcasters and hosts who’d join Neroli Meadows in IPL 2022 by clicking here.