Chinnaswamy Stadium highest score in IPL: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore highest innings total in T20s

Chinnaswamy Stadium highest score in IPL: The iconic stadium in Bengaluru is commonly known for its high-scoring nature.

Toss for the fifth T20I between India and South Africa in Bengaluru will take place in minutes from now. Leading for the first time at the highest level in this series, India captain Rishabh Pant is yet to win his maiden toss despite four outings. Having made his international debut at this venue four years ago, Pant would be hoping for luck to go his way tonight.

The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which had last hosted an international match in the form of an India-Sri Lanka Test earlier this year, will be hosting a T20 after almost 33 months. While the last Bengaluru T20 was also an India-South Africa T20I, the venue hasn’t even hosted Indian Premier League or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches since then.

In addition to a dearth of T20s in the city, its sport-friendly fans would also be looking forward to a potentially fascinating series-decider. For the unversed, both teams are level at 2-2 before the final match of the series.

While India have managed to retain the same Playing 11 in all the four T20Is till now, South Africa have no option but to make another change to their combination tonight as captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the match. As a result, vice-captain Keshav Maharaj will be leading the visitors on Sunday.

Chinnaswamy Stadium highest score in IPL

Home ground to IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chinnaswamy stadium has witnessed some immense power-hitting displays by the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle over the years.

Series decider! Hope rain stays away from this important game🤞 #INDvSA #Bengaluru — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) June 19, 2022

Readers must note that the highest-ever IPL innings total had also come at this venue nine years ago. With RCB scoring 263/5 in 20 overs against Pune Warriors India, it was the same match where Gayle had smashed 175* (66) – highest-ever individual score in IPL history.

