Chris Lynn T20 Blast 2022 runs: Chris Lynn Northamptonshire 2022 stats

Chris Lynn T20 Blast 2022 runs: Australian batter Chris Lynn has been in smashing for Northamptonshire this season.

The T20 Blast is up and running in the UK, and there has been a lot of entertainment for the fans already due to a plethora of high-scoring encounters in the tournament so far. Australian batter Chris Lynn is also enjoying the summers in England, and he has been smashing the bowlers in the tournament.

In their last match, Northamptonshire defeated Durham by four wickets, and Lynn again played a big part in the chase. Durham scored 154 runs in the first innings, which Northamptonshire chased with three balls to score. Chris Lynn scored 61 runs with the help of two sixes and five boundaries to register a brilliant win.

Northamptonshire signed Australian batter Chris Lynn ahead of the season, and he has been brilliant in the tournament so far for the side. Chris Lynn has not been at his best in the recent past, but he has taken full advantage of the batting pitches in England.

Chris Lynn has played five games so far in the T20 Blast 2022, where he has scored 266 runs at an average of 88.66, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries and one century. He has a smashing strike-rate of 156.47 in the tournament so far. Northamptonshire are currently third in the North Group with 7 points.

3 half centuries in 4 innings for Chris Lynn 🔥 Leading from the front for the Steelbacks 💪 pic.twitter.com/qGcJUFHSTH — Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) June 5, 2022

Lynn is regarded as one of the most lethal openers in the circuit, but his form has certainly dipped in the last couple of seasons. Lynn, the highest-ever run-scorer in the BBL history, scored just 215 runs at 17.91 for Brisbane Heat in BBL11.

Overall, Chris Lynn has scored 6406 T20 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 142.73, courtesy of 3 centuries and 42 half-centuries.