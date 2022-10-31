“Common sense ultimately prevailed”: Chris Lynn glad that CA issued NOC for ILT20 2023 despite compromised BBL contract with Adelaide Strikers

After a lot of issues and debates, Chris Lynn finally reached a compromise with Cricket Australia where the got the opportunity to play in both Big Bash League and ILT20 League. Lynn got a lucrative contract with Gulf Giants in the ILT20 League, and it was looking like he will miss the entire BBL.

According to the new contract, Lynn will play 11 league games for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, and he will arrive in UAE a week late. He has also been given a pay rise to play in a BBL, so it has been a great deal for the highest run-scorer in the history of the BBL. Lynn said that he was disappointed with Brisbane Heat not offering him a contract.

Lynn played for Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast, and he had a breakthrough season. He scored 516 runs at an average of 64.50 with the help of 4 half-centuries and a couple of centuries. He had an excellent S/R of 159.25 as well. Ahead of the BBL, he will also play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Chris Lynn glad that CA issued NOC for ILT20 2023

Chris Lynn said that he has a lot of respect for Cricket Australia, and that’s why he wanted to reach a compromise where he can play both overseas and in the BBL. Lynn said that common sense finally prevailed, and he is happy that he could feature for both Adelaide Strikers and Gulf Giants.

Lynn insists that the BBL won’t get weak in his absence of him, and there are a lot of good stars playing in the tournament. He said that he is training hard in Brisbane. Lynn also aims to earn some respect in the heart of Adelaide Strikers fans as well like he did with Brisbane Heat.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Cricket Australia about the outcome,” Lynn says.

“Every party wins. Common sense ultimately prevailed. I get to play cricket in Australia and also overseas. Ideally, you want to be playing a full fixture list, but at the end of the day, I’m happy and Cricket Australia is happy.”

Chris Lynn on getting unsold in the IPL auction

Chris Lynn revealed that he was really disappointed when he went unsold in the IPL auction, and then he realized that he will only get to play in the tournaments if he can score runs continuously. He said that he is in great shape at the moment and is looking to play a solid brand of cricket in the upcoming months.

Lynn believes that he can play for at least a couple of more years, and looking at the upcoming opportunities, he is already excited about the same.

“This year was the first time I’ve missed the IPL in about ten years. If you score runs, you get to pick and choose when you play. That’s my motivation to do really well,” Lynn added.