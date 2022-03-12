“Cometh the hour, cometh the KAUR”: Jubilant Wasim Jaffer celebrates Harmanpreet Kaur’s century vs West Indies in 2022 Women’s World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur’s century vs West Indies: The Indian vice-captain scored her fourth WODI century at the Seddon Park today.

During the 10th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 between India Women and West Indies Women in Hamilton, India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a thumping fourth WODI century to put her team in a strong position.

Badly struggling for form in the build-up to the World Cup barring a lone half-century, Kaur has justified her potential at a time when the team needed her to fire at the big stage.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 14th over, Kaur shared a mammoth 184-run partnership for the fourth wicket (third-highest fourth-wicket stand in WODIs) alongside opening batter Smriti Mandhana (123) to propel India to 317/8 in 50 overs after captain Mithali Raj (5) won the toss and chose to bat.

It was in the 18th and 20th overs that Kaur hit West Indies spinner Anisa Mohammed for her first two boundaries of the innings. Kaur then hit Hayley Matthews for a couple of boundaries in the 26th over to provide signs of a dominating innings.

Facing a free-hit off Shakera Selman in the 33rd over, Kaur made the most of a run-scoring opportunity as her fifth boundary also took her to a half-century.

A positive stroke-making approach witnessed Kaur cruising to her third Women’s World Cup century (most by an Indian cricketer) in the 47th over. Kaur, who celebrated her 33rd birthday earlier this week, walked back to the pavilion in the penultimate over after scoring 109 (107) with the help of 10 fours and two sixes.

Twitter reactions on Harmanpreet Kaur’s century vs West Indies Women:

The power of Harmanpreet. What a partnership that was with Mandhana. Good to see the freedom with which they batted. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2022

First and the Only 🇮🇳 Indian to Score 3 CENTURIES in Women’s ODI World Cup – Harmanpreet Kaur is the name! ❤️ • Most hundreds: 3 – Harmanpreet Kaur

2 – Smriti Mandhana

2 – Mithali Raj#CWC22 #HarmanpreetKaur 📸ICC/Getty pic.twitter.com/8yy42HaDoh — Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) March 12, 2022

