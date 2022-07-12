Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket: Cricket in Commonwealth Games schedule and fixtures

Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket: Cricket would make its debut entry in the Commonwealth Games this year set to take place in Birmingham.

In what is set to become a historic first, Cricket will mark its debut in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham, with the top-8 countries set to field their respective women’s teams for the Gold medal fight.

Scheduled to play a combined total of 16 matches in the T20 format, India, England, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados, and Sri Lanka would commence their respective campaigns from July 29, in the round-robin format.

Team India, are placed alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados in Group ‘A’, while New Zealand, South Africa, England, and Sri Lanka are the teams in Group ‘B’.

The group winners and group runners-up from both groups will play in the semi-final with the winners advancing through to the Gold Medal match. Losing semifinalists will play in the Bronze Medal match.

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground would host all the CWC 2022 Cricket matches, with the Gold Medal and Bronze medal matches scheduled to take place on August 7, 2022.

For those unaware, men’s Cricket is still no part of the Commonwealth Games as yet.

Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket schedule and fixtures

July 29 – Australia v India (03:30 pm IST) July 29 – Barbados v Pakistan (10:30 pm IST)

July 30 – New Zealand v South Africa (03:30 pm IST)

July 30 – England v Sri Lanka (10:30 pm IST)

July 31 – India v Pakistan 03:30 pm IST)

July 31 – Australia v Barbados (10:30 pm IST)

August 2 – England v South Africa (03:30 pm IST)

August 2 – New Zealand v Sri Lanka (10:30 pm IST)

August 3 – Australia v Pakistan (03:30 pm IST)

August 3 – Barbados v India (10:30 pm IST)

August 4 – South Africa v Sri Lanka (03:30 pm IST)

August 4 – England v New Zealand (10:30 pm IST)

August 6 – First semi-final (03:30 pm IST)

August 6 – Second semi-final (10:30 pm IST)

August 7 – Bronze medal match (02:30 pm IST)

August 7 – Gold medal match (09:30 pm IST).