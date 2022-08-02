Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report today match: Edgbaston batting or bowling pitch India Women vs Barbados Women Commonwealth Games 2022 T20

Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report today match: Team India will lock horns against Barbados in the last group stage match tomorrow.

After being humbled by Australia despite having the upper hand during majority phases of the match, team India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided contest by 8 wickets the previous Sunday.

In what would be a virtual quarter-final tomorrow, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will lock horns against Barbados at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the loser of the fixture set to be eliminated from the highly renowned event.

With one win and a loss in two games, tomorrow’s winner will also guarantee a place in the knock-out stage alongside Australia, who are firmly placed at the top in Group A.

Barbados, on the other hand, are heavily reliant on their top-3 batters to pile on more than enough runs, as the entire bowling department has not been up to the task so far in the competition.

Virtual Quarter-Final – 🇮🇳India vs 🇧🇧Barbados on 3rd August. Whoever wins, joins Australia in the Semi-Final.#CWG2022 #CricketTwitter — Female Cricket #B2022 (@imfemalecricket) July 31, 2022

Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report today match

Four of the top-5 wicket-takers in the Commonwealth Games so far are spinners, as batters have found it difficult to score off them at the Games so far.

However, batting heavy sides like Australia, England, New Zealand, and even India during their previous match against Pakistan, have not found run-scoring an uphill task so far.

Also, the pitch has offered decent bounce and movement off the deck for the new ball bowlers, as was on display during the opening match between India and Australia, when India’s Renuka Singh breathed fire with the new ball, getting rid of each of the four top-order Aussie batters in her spell.

Having said that, it is the batters who would enjoy their time the most at the venue tomorrow, after spending some time out in the middle, while batting with intent against the spinners.