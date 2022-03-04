"Congratulations bro, What an amazing achievement": Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Virat Kohli on entering list of players to play 100 Test matches.

Virat Kohli is playing his 100th test match in Mohali, and Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated him for completing the milestone.

After India’s white-wash over Sri Lanka in the T20Is, the focus shifts to the test games. This is an important series for both teams as 24 points of the World Test Championship are up for grabs. This is the 2nd World Test Championship cycle.

Mohali’s PCA Stadium is hosting the first test between India and Sri Lanka. The Mohali test is a historical one for Virat Kohli, as it is his 100th test game. It was initially reported that the game will be played behind closed doors. However, BCCI allowed the crowds, and the tickets are sold out as well.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. India included Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order, whereas Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin are also included. Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the two main pacers of the side. Jayant Yadav also got the nod. Sri Lanka decided to go ahead with just one specialist spinner.

Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Virat Kohli on 100 test games

Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated Virat Kohli on entering the elite list of 100 test games. Dhawan and Virat Kohli have been playing cricket together for so long. Both of them have played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy together as well.

“Congratulations bro 🤗 💯 Test matches! What an amazing achievement and an incredible journey 👏 @imVkohli,” Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

Shikhar Dhawan also made his test debut at the PCA Stadium only against Australia. He scored the fastest test hundred on debut, where he scored 187 runs. Shikhar and Virat have added 3400 runs together in partnership in International cricket.

Ahead of the game, BCCI arranged a felicitation ceremony for Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th test. Virat Kohli was present with his wife Anushka Sharma, and Indian coach Rahul Dravid presented him with his 100th test cap. Rahul Dravid congratulated Virat Kohli and said that he deserves every bit of it. He also said Virat Kohli to “double it up.”