County Cricket 2022: Carlos Brathwaite returns as captain of Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast 2022 season

Birmingham Bears have announced the re-signing of Carlos Brathwaite for the 2022 Vitality Blast season. He will return as an overseas player, whereas he will also captain the side this time around. Brathwaite helped the Bears to reach their first quarter-final in four years in the last season. As a captain, he will be available to play in the full campaign for the Bears.

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket of the side has expressed his delight in Brathwaite’s signing. “Carlos gets exactly what we are trying to achieve in T20 cricket,” Paul said.

“We want to play brave and entertaining cricket, that gets the crowd excited, and there’s never a dull moment with Carlos with either bat or ball in his hand. He’s a match-winner.”

Carlos Brathwaite was brilliant in the last season for the Bears. He was the highest wicket-taker of the side with 18 wickets, whereas he scored 183 runs at a strike-rate of 150.00.

“I’ve loved being a Bear,” said Brathwaite.

“There’s a lot of talent in the dressing room and we showed last year that we can beat any team in the competition on our day.”

Yorkshire have been bowled out for 81 in the T20 Blast at Edgbaston! Carlos Brathwaite starred for Birmingham, taking 3-7 in two overs. #CountyCricket2021 pic.twitter.com/xgj7BoFy10 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 30, 2021

Carlos has also highlighted his joy of playing at the Edgbaston stadium regularly. “Edgbaston is a very special place to play at and it was great to get a taste of the atmosphere last year. Hopefully, we can welcome thousands of more fans to get the Eric Hollies Stand rocking next year and make Edgbaston the real fortress for the Bears which it’s renowned for,” Brathwaite said.

Brathwaite is a veteran of T20 cricket. He has scalped 199 T20 wickets, whereas he has scored 2122 runs with the bat. He has also led the West Indian side in the past, whereas none can forget his four sixes to Ben Stokes in the 2016 T20 World Cup Final.