County Cricket 2022: New Zealand’s Will Young to join Northamptonshire for the County Championship and Royal One Day Cup

County Cricket 2022: Kiwi batsman Will Young will join Northamptonshire County Club next season for One Day and red-ball games.

New Zealand’s top-order batsman Will Young will be playing in the County Cricket next season. He will join the Northamptonshire side for the 2022 season. Young will be available to play the Majority of County Championship games and the Royal One Day Cup.

Will Young played four games for Durham in the 2021 County Championship, where he scored a couple of centuries.

County Cricket 2022: Will Young joins Northamptonshire for County Championship and Royal One Day Cup.

Northamptonshire will be playing in the Division-1 of County Championship next season. Young has expressed his delight in signing with the club next season.

“I am very excited to sign with Northamptonshire for the 2022 season,” Young said.

“I see it as a fantastic opportunity for me to continue to learn about the conditions in the UK but also to add as much as I can to the Northamptonshire environment.”

“There certainly seems to be some great skill and talent within the team. I hope to help bring as much success as possible to the club this summer.”

Just letting the ink dry. 🕐 pic.twitter.com/UuUj52EYAe — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) December 8, 2021

Will Young has played five tests for New Zealand, where he has scored a couple of half-centuries. Out of his two half-centuries, one came at the Edgbaston against England. In First-Class cricket, Young has scored 5621 runs at 42.26, which includes 12 centuries. Will’s record in List-A games is impressive as well, where he has scored 2110 runs at 36.37.

John Sadler, Northamptonshire’s head coach has also hailed Will Young’s signing as a world-class one.

“We feel like he’s a brilliant option for us, he wants to come over and enhance his own game as well as add value to our side, so he’s just a perfect fit,” Sadler said.

“He’s world-class. He’s an international player who played beautifully last week in the Test matches, but we’ve had our eyes on him for a good couple of months really since the end of the season.”

Will Young will be joining the Northamptonshire side ahead of the next English summer.