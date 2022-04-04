Aaron Finch retirement: Will Aaron Finch retire before ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

Aaron Finch retirement: Australian skipper Aaron Finch has been struggling with his form in the ODI series against Pakistan.

Australia won their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2021 under the leadership of Aaron Finch. Aaron Finch was made the limited-overs captain of Australia after the sandpaper gate. Steve Smith was sacked from the job, and Finch took the responsibility of the white-ball team.

Finch has been struggling with his individual form for a long time. After the T20 World Cup, he played in the BBL for the Melbourne Renegades, where his team finished at the bottom. In the T20Is played in 2022, Finch has just scored 78 runs in 5 games with his highest score being 35.

In the recent ODI series against Pakistan, Finch got out LBW on a duck in two consecutive games in a very similar manner. The technical struggles of Aaron Finch are clearly visible on the pitch.

Aaron Finch retirement

Australia’s interim coach Andrew McDonald was asked about Aaron Finch’s future ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup this year. McDonald clearly said that Finch is going to lead the Australian side in the T20 World Cup.

He agreed that Finch is struggling, but he said that the same was happening with David Warner last year. David Warner won the player of the tournament award in the world cup.

“From my end, there’s no conversation around the (possibility) that he won’t be there,” McDonald said.

“His form can ebb and flow – like most players’ can – and his ability to work through these patches has been significant in his career.”

Aaron Finch’s last two balls faced against Shaheen in white-ball cricket: #BoysReadyHain I #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/WET5621sIf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

“We had the same conversation about David Warner leading into the T20 World Cup last (year), so all these conversations are going to happen.”

“From our end, we think he can still play at this level, 100 percent.”

Aaron Finch will play the only T20I against Pakistan, and then he will join the KKR camp for IPL 2022. Australia will play limited-overs games against Sri Lanka in June, whereas he has given his name for the Hundred draft as well. There is plenty of time for Aaron Finch to regain his form ahead of the T20 World Cup, but he won’t get many international games.