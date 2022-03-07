“Honestly, Sunny, it’s not the time”: Sunil Gavaskar bashed for his ‘pretty ordinary’ comment on Shane Warne

Sunil Gavaskar has been bashed on social media after he called Shane Warne ‘pretty ordinary’ for his performances in India.

After Shane Warne’s unexpected death, the cricketing world is in shock. The legendary Australian leg-spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Warne made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to have 1000 international wickets. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than Shane Warne in international cricket. After his demise, the whole cricketing fraternity has given their tributes to him.

Sunil Gavaskar bashed for his comments on Shane Warne

Sunil Gavaskar has brought himself in a bit of trouble after his recent comments on Shane Warne. Gavaskar was asked whether Shane Warne was the greatest spinner. Sunil Gavaskar, who is a regular commentator said Muttiah Muralitharan along with the Indian spinners were better than Shane Warne.

“No, I wouldn’t say that no. For me the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne,” Sunil Gavaskar said on India Today.

Sunil Gavaskar said that Shane Warne struggled in the Indian condition despite having assistance from the pitch. Shane Warne just had one-fifer in the Indian conditions, and he generally struggled against India.

“Look at Shane Warne’s record against India, It was pretty ordinary,” Gavaskar said.

“Muttiah Muralitharan with a greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book.”

However, people on Twitter disagreed with Sunil Gavaskar, and they bashed him on Twitter.

Sunil Gavaskar uses Shane Warne’s death an an opportunity to say that Indian spinners and Muralitharan were better, because of their records against India. Honestly, Sunny, it’s not the time.. could have just sidestepped it. The body isn’t even cold yethttps://t.co/jiTzlCQxAX — Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) March 5, 2022

Dear Sunil Gavaskar sir, Late Shane Warne had Glen McGrath, Damien Fleming, Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee with more than 1000 test wickets in his team and yet he had 708 test wickets.if you are saying he is not the best spinner ever played then you are smoking something really bad. — siddharth barjatya (@sidbarjatya) March 5, 2022

In the 2006-07 Ashes, Shane Warne became the first-ever bowler to reach 700 test wickets. Warne made his debut against India in Sydney in 1992. He finished with the figures of 1/150, and Ravi Shastri was his maiden test wicket.