“Greatest to turn the Cricket ball”: Virat Kohli pays obeisance to Shane Warne after his shocking death on Friday

Virat Kohli pays obeisance to Shane Warne as latter’s shocking death news on Friday left the Cricketing fraternity grief-stricken.

Players, fans, well-wishers from all walks of life, and across different time zones were left in utter disbelief the moment they heard the terrible news of passing away of Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne on Friday.

As per his management company, Warne, 52, died due to a suspected heart attack, at his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The legend’s 16-year-old career (from 1992-2007) was marred by many controversies, and affected both his personal and professional life. Despite all of it, his contribution to the World of Cricket would remain unparalleled, courtesy some bewitching numbers and stats below his name which will have an everlasting impression till the game of Cricket is alive.

Virat Kohli pays obeisance to Shane Warne

Joining in the list of scores of messages of condolences, former India skipper Virat Kohli, who is also playing his ongoing 100th Test match in Mohali, took to his social media handle to pay respect to the Aussie legend.

Reflecting upon the ultimate truth of life, Kohli termed Warne as the “greatest to turn the Cricket ball”.

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne played a total of 145 Tests and 194 ODIs during his 16-year career from 1992- 2007 and scalped a combined tally of 1001 international wickets across 339 internationals at an average of 25.51.

Warne made his international debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground, against India in the year 1992, and featured in his last match against England at the same venue in January 2007.

His 708 Test wickets is the second-highest overall in international Cricket; only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who has a world record 800 Test match wickets under his name.