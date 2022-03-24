Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja captaincy record: Has R Jadeja led CSK in the IPL?

Ravindra Jadeja captaincy record: Has R Jadeja led CSK in the IPL?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Who's Shaq?! I'm Pierre, from Jamaica!": Shaquille O'Neal extends his repertoire of shenanigans, by hilariously acting as undercover Lyft driver for multiple people
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Ravindra Jadeja captaincy record: Has R Jadeja led CSK in the IPL?
Ravindra Jadeja captaincy record: Has R Jadeja led CSK in the IPL?

Ravindra Jadeja captaincy record: The senior all-rounder has been handed the reigns at Chennai Super…