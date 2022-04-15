CSK Deepak Chahar replacement 2022: Deepak Chahar replacement CSK IPL 2022

Deepak Chahar replacement 2022 IPL: The fast bowler from Chennai Super Kings will be missing Indian Premier League 2022.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have been dealt with a massive blow after fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Chahar, 29, had suffered a quadricep tear to miss India vs West Indies T20s before IPL 2022. During his rehabilitation at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), Chahar had suffered a back injury. Since then, the right-arm bowler hasn’t been able to recover to take part in the second half of the IPL 2022; something that was expected after he missed the first few matches.

“We are disappointed because we don’t have one of our main bowlers but injuries are part and parcel of the game. We wish Deepak Chahar a very speedy recovery,” Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in an official statement.

Not part of Chennai’s four retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, Chahar was the centre of attraction at the mega auction in Bengaluru becoming the second-costliest player after Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan.

Deepak Chahar replacement 2022 IPL

In 58 matches for CSK between 2018-2021, Chahar has picked as many wickets at an average of 27.71, an economy rate of 7.70 and a strike rate of 21.59.

With Chahar having started to make a name for himself as a bowling all-rounder lately, it will be quite a task for Super Kings to replace him at this stage of an IPL season.

It is worth mentioning that Chennai are yet to name a replacement for Chahar. In their first five IPL 2022 matches, CSK have played the likes of Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande in Chahar’s place.

Uncapped fast-bowling options namely KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Simarjeet Singh are already waiting for an opportunity to fill the Indian pacer’s slot.