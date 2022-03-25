CSK owner name: CSK coaching staff 2022 latest

CSK owner name: The SportsRush brings you the list of Chennai Super Kings owners and their coaching staff list.
The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the season. This is the traditional rule of playing the last year’s finalists on the first day. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Chennai Super Kings will play four league games each in Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, whereas three-three league games will be played in Brabourne Stadium and MCA Stadium [Pune]. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet.
Chennai Super Kings have been placed alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Group-B. A team will play its group members and one of the teams from the other group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams
The team will play its last league game against the Rajasthan Royals on 20 May 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The two most anticipated game against Mumbai Indians will be played on 21 April and 12 May on DY Patil and Wankhede Stadium, respectively.
MS Dhoni has left the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, and Ravindra Jadeja has been announced as the new captain.
CSK owner name
The name of the current CSK owner is Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. Previously the team was owned by India Cements since the inaugural season, but the ownership changed in 2018. The team was banned in 2016-17 due to corruption charges. Since 2018, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd are the owners.
CSK coaching staff 2022 latest
Head coach: Stephen Fleming
Batting coach: Michael Hussey
Bowling coach: Lakshmipathy Balaji
Bowling Consultant: Eric Simmons
Fielding coach: Rajiv Kumar
Physiotherapist: Tommy Simsek
Trainer: Gregory King
Team Manager: R Russel
Team Doctor: Dr. Madhu Thottappillil
High-Performance Analyst: Lakshmi Narayanan
Logistics Manager: Sanjay Natarajan
Team Masseur: Khalil Khan