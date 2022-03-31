CSK owner name: Who is the owner of CSK in 2022 IPL?

CSK owner name: The SportsRush brings you the details of the ownership of Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their second IPL 2022 league game tonight at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Super Kings lost their first game to the Knight Riders in the opening game of the season. Moeen Ali will make his return to CSK in this game.

Chennai Super Kings will play four league games each in Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, whereas three-three league games will be played in Brabourne Stadium and MCA Stadium [Pune]. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet.

Chennai Super Kings have been placed alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Group B. A team will play its group members and one of the teams from the other group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams

The team will play its last league game against the Rajasthan Royals on 20 May 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The two most anticipated games against Mumbai Indians will be played on 21 April and 12 May at DY Patil and Wankhede Stadium, respectively.

MS Dhoni has left the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, and Ravindra Jadeja has been announced as the new captain.

CSK owner name

The name of the current CSK owner is Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. Previously the team was owned by India Cements since the inaugural season, but the ownership changed in 2018. The team was banned in 2016-17 due to corruption charges. Since 2018, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd are the owners.

According to reports, Chennai Super Kings’ net worth is roughly around USD 104 Million, which is almost INR 732 crores. The Chennai Super Kings are the IPL champions of the 2010 and 2011 seasons.