CSK player list 2022 after auction: IPL 2022 CSK team players list with price

CSK player list 2022 after auction: The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have tried their best to buy back their older players.

The IPL 2022 mega auction was a perfect opportunity for the teams to make their squads for the future. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings had retained four players ahead of the auction in Bengaluru.

Captain MS Dhoni was obviously retained but he was retained as the second option on his request. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was paid the highest amount of money for his services, whereas Ruturaj and Moeen were the other two retentions. Ruturaj was the highest run-scorer of IPL 2021, whereas Moeen had a solid campaign with both bat and the ball. The CSK side had a solid core before the auction itself.

CSK player list 2022 after auction

Super Kings are famous for retaining their old players and they continued the same trend this time as well. Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar and DJ Bravo are once again part of CSK.

While Rayudu was bought for INR 6.75 crore, Bravo received INR 4.4 crore in the auction yesterday. Uthappa, who played a few crucial innings in IPL 2021 knockouts, got sold for his base price of INR 2 crores in the auction. Chennai bid heavily for pacer Deepak Chahar to snap him for INR 14 crore.

The Think tank making it a Super Sunday for all of us! 💪💛#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Pb0IBrVc7R — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 13, 2022

All-rounder Shivam Dube’s services were acquired today and were soon followed by U-19 all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s signing. In terms of overseas buys, Devon Conway comes in as a wicket-keeper. Adam Milne and Maheesh Theekshana, on the other hand, will make their bowling strong.

South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner have been included as all-rounders. In Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh, Super Kings have added a couple of talented Indian pacers.

IPL 2022 CSK team players list with price

Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore), Robin Uthappa (INR 2 crore), Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.4 crore), Ambati Rayudu (INR 6.75 crore), Deepak Chahar (INR 14 crore), KM Asif (INR 20 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (INR 20 lakh), Shivam Dube (INR 4 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (INR 70 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (INR 1.5 crore), Simarjeet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Devon Conway (INR 1 crore), Dwaine Pretorius (INR 50 lakh), Mitchell Santner (INR 1.9 crore), Adam Milne (INR 1.9 crore), Subhranshu Senapati (INR 20 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (INR 20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (INR 1.2 crore).