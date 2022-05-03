CSK playoff chances 2022: Can CSK still qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

CSK playoff chances 2022: The defending champions still have five more Indian Premier League 2022 league matches to play.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on their South Indian rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 49th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League in Pune tomorrow.

With all teams originally scheduled to play a total of three league matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, both RCB and CSK will be playing their last match of the season at this venue. Interestingly, both of them have won and lost a match each in their first two outings here.

Overall, Chennai have maintained an impressive record in Pune winning seven and losing three out of their 10 matches over the years. Readers must note that Pune was their home ground during IPL 2018.

CSK playoff chances 2022

Super Kings, who are struggling at the second last position on IPL 2022 points table on the back of winning three and losing six out of their nine matches thus far, find themselves in a phase from where they even a single loss can prevent them from qualifying for the next round.

In the general run of things, a team usually requires eight league stage victories to qualify for IPL playoffs. Therefore, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team will have to win their remaining five matches in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Fantastic Strokes of the sword and you know where to find ’em! ⚔️#Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/Ol87rmv3ZQ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 3, 2022

Assuming that CSK lose one out of their remaining matches, they would still stand a chance to qualify for playoffs but it wouldn’t be possible without their NRR (Net Run Rate) coming into play. As things stand, they are among the four teams to have a negative NRR (-0.407) at this point in time.

With this being a 10-team IPL after as many as 11 years, the last such tournament had witnessed teams qualifying for the playoffs after nine and eight league stage wins.