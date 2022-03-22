CSK record in Wankhede Stadium: Full list of Chennai Super Kings matches at Wankhede Stadium

CSK record in Wankhede Stadium: Chennai Super Kings have played 19 matches across 12 IPL seasons at the Wankhede Stadium.

Indian Premier League 2022 will go down as yet another season where Chennai Super Kings won’t be playing the league phase at their home ground in MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 70 IPL 2022 league matches will be played in two cities of Maharashtra namely Mumbai and Pune. Super Kings, who will be playing their league matches at all the four venues, will be playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on four occasions (vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans).

It is noteworthy that Chennai have played 19 matches across 12 IPL seasons at the Wankhede Stadium. While they’ve ended up on the winning side 11 times (including winning their last four matches in a row), they’ve had to face losses on eight occasions.

Former CSK batters Suresh Raina (522) and Faf du Plessis (387) have been their best two batters at the Wankhede Stadium. While Raina has scored four IPL half-centuries for CSK at this venue, du Plessis has three half-centuries to his name here. List of CSK’s highest run-scorers at the Wankhede Stadium among current players are:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 50 MS Dhoni 19 240 43* 20 113.74 0 Ravindra Jadeja 15 199 62* 22.11 149.62 1 Dwayne Bravo 13 185 68 30.83 156.78 1 Moeen Ali 4 133 46 33.25 152.87 0 Ruturaj Gaikwad 5 117 64 23.4 112.5 1

As far as Super Kings’ bowlers are concerned, three bowlers of the current squad are their highest wicket-takers at the Wankhede Stadium. The others who have done well at this venue are Ravichandran Ashwin (7), Shardul Thakur (6), Ashish Nehra (5), Sam Curran (5), Lungi Ngidi (5) and Mohit Sharma (5). List of CSK’s highest wicket-takers at the Wankhede Stadium among current players are:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 3+ Dwayne Bravo 13 16 24.13 8.58 16.88 1 Ravindra Jadeja 15 14 25.29 7.53 20.14 2 Deepak Chahar 9 11 20.55 7.29 16.91 2 Moeen Ali 4 4 14.25 6.33 13.5 1

Full list of Chennai Super Kings matches at Wankhede Stadium

