CSK record in Wankhede Stadium: Full list of Chennai Super Kings matches at Wankhede Stadium

CSK record in Wankhede Stadium: Chennai Super Kings have played 19 matches across 12 IPL seasons at the Wankhede Stadium.
Indian Premier League 2022 will go down as yet another season where Chennai Super Kings won’t be playing the league phase at their home ground in MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 70 IPL 2022 league matches will be played in two cities of Maharashtra namely Mumbai and Pune. Super Kings, who will be playing their league matches at all the four venues, will be playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on four occasions (vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans).
CSK record in Wankhede Stadium
It is noteworthy that Chennai have played 19 matches across 12 IPL seasons at the Wankhede Stadium. While they’ve ended up on the winning side 11 times (including winning their last four matches in a row), they’ve had to face losses on eight occasions.
Former CSK batters Suresh Raina (522) and Faf du Plessis (387) have been their best two batters at the Wankhede Stadium. While Raina has scored four IPL half-centuries for CSK at this venue, du Plessis has three half-centuries to his name here. List of CSK’s highest run-scorers at the Wankhede Stadium among current players are:
|Batters
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|SR
|50
|MS Dhoni
|19
|240
|43*
|20
|113.74
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|15
|199
|62*
|22.11
|149.62
|1
|Dwayne Bravo
|13
|185
|68
|30.83
|156.78
|1
|Moeen Ali
|4
|133
|46
|33.25
|152.87
|0
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|5
|117
|64
|23.4
|112.5
|1
As far as Super Kings’ bowlers are concerned, three bowlers of the current squad are their highest wicket-takers at the Wankhede Stadium. The others who have done well at this venue are Ravichandran Ashwin (7), Shardul Thakur (6), Ashish Nehra (5), Sam Curran (5), Lungi Ngidi (5) and Mohit Sharma (5). List of CSK’s highest wicket-takers at the Wankhede Stadium among current players are:
|Bowlers
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|3+
|Dwayne Bravo
|13
|16
|24.13
|8.58
|16.88
|1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|15
|14
|25.29
|7.53
|20.14
|2
|Deepak Chahar
|9
|11
|20.55
|7.29
|16.91
|2
|Moeen Ali
|4
|4
|14.25
|6.33
|13.5
|1
Full list of Chennai Super Kings matches at Wankhede Stadium
Thank you for the Unconditional Yellove Surat! Pachhi Maliye 💛😍#WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/vaVN0opHKO
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2022
|Year
|Opposition
|Result
|2008
|MI
|MI won by 9 wickets
|2008
|PBKS
|CSK won by 9 wickets
|2011
|MI
|MI won by 8 runs
|2011
|RCB
|CSK won by 6 wickets
|2012
|MI
|MI won by 1 run
|2013
|MI
|MI won by 60 runs
|2014
|MI
|CSK won by 4 wickets
|2014
|PBKS
|PBKS won by 24 runs
|2015
|MI
|CSK won by 6 wickets
|2015
|MI
|MI won by 25 runs
|2018
|MI
|CSK won by 1 wicket
|2018
|SRH
|CSK won by 2 wickets
|2018
|SRH
|CSK won by 8 wickets
|2019
|MI
|MI won by 37 runs
|2021
|DC
|DC won by 7 wickets
|2021
|PBKS
|CSK won by 6 wickets
|2021
|RR
|CSK won by 45 runs
|2021
|KKR
|CSK won by 18 runs
|2021
|RCB
|CSK won by 69 runs