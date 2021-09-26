CSK vs KKR Man of the Match IPL 2021: Who was awarded the Man of the Match in Chennai vs Kolkata IPL 2021 match?

CSK vs KKR Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Chennai Super Kings was awarded with the match award for his match-winning knock.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish.

Having won the eighth of their 10th match this season, Super Kings have once again replaced Delhi Capitals at the top of the points table with a total of 16 points to their name.

After Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bat, his team scored a competitive 171/6 in 20 overs primarily due to a brisk 41-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Nitish Rana (37*) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

With bowling figures of 4-1-20-2, Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings and was well-assisted by Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja who picked two and one wicket respectively.

Chasing a 172-run target, Chennai got off to an impressive start as Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Faf du Plessis (43) put together a 74-run opening stand. However, fall of wickets at regular intervals brought Kolkata back into the match.

Needing 26 runs in the last two overs, it was Jadeja who scored 20 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Prasidh Krishna which played a titular role in CSK clinching a cliffhanger of a match. Had it not been for Jadeja’s two sixes and two fours, Chennai wouldn’t have won their third match in a row.

“It is difficult. After you have played five-day cricket and then to come to white-ball cricket, I was working on my bat swing. I wanted to repeat whatever I was doing. The runs in the second-last over turned out to be the match-winning over for us.

“Rutu [Ruturaj Gaikwad] and Faf [du Plessis] gave us a good start. You need to be collective as a unit, whether with bat or ball. I was just backing my strength. He [Prasidh Krishna] was bowling with fine leg and square leg up. I thought he would bowl full outside off, and slow short ball. I thought he would give one ball up, and luckily I connected well,” Jadeja was quoted as saying by Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award during the post-match presentation ceremony.