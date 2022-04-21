CSK vs MI Man of the Match today IPL match: Who was awarded Man of the Match in MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

CSK vs MI Man of the Match: The fast bowler from Chennai Super Kings won his maiden match award in the IPL tonight.

During the 33rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, defending champions Chennai Super Kings beat arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets in a tense finish.

Needing 42 runs to win in the last three overs of a 156-run target, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved as to why he still remains one of the best finishers in the game.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 15th over, Dhoni scored a match-winning 28* (13) with the help of three fours and a six at a strike rate of 215.38 to register an enthralling last-ball finish. Needing 16 runs off just four deliveries, Dhoni hit a six and a couple of fours off Mumbai pacer Jaydev Unadkat to rewind the clock in Navi Mumbai tonight.

Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni! — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) April 21, 2022

CSK vs MI Man of the Match

Chennai captain Ravindra Jadeja’s decision of opting to bowl after winning the toss was proved right by new-ball bowler Mukesh Choudhary. Career-best bowling figures of 3-0-19-3 saw the left-arm bowler reducing the most successful franchise to 23-3 in three overs.

Choudhary, who dismissed Rohit Sharma (0), Ishan Kishan (0) and Dewald Brevis (4), would’ve picked at least one more wicket in this match had he received ideal support from his teammates on the field. Having set the match in the first few overs itself, Choudhary was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match in this match.

“Have to bowl well in the powerplay where I’m supposed to bowl three overs. There is no pressure actually, to play with such big players around you automatically takes all the pressure away. I just want to have a good time and enjoy myself,” Choudhary told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.