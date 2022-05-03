CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL record: RCB vs CSK stats and records IPL 2022

CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 49.

The 49th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Pune tomorrow.

Having won and lost five matches each out of the 10 that they’ve played this season thus far, Royal Challengers are at the fifth position on the points table. Super Kings, on the other hand, are at the penultimate position on the back of winning three and losing six out of their nine IPL 2022 matches.

As far as playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is concerned, RCB have won five and lost three (including a win and loss each this season) out of their eight matches here over the years. CSK, who have had Pune as their home ground, have won seven and lost just three matches out of their 10 matches at this venue.

CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL record

Total number of matches played: 30

Matches won by RCB: 9

Matches won by CSK: 20

Matches played in April: 11 (RCB 1, CSK 9)

Matches played in India: 23 (RCB 6, CSK 16)

Matches played at MCA Stadium: 1 (RCB 0, CSK 1)

RCB average score against CSK: 147

CSK average score against RCB: 157

Most runs for RCB: 963 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for CSK: 748 (MS Dhoni)

Most wickets for RCB: 9 (Harshal Patel)

Most wickets for CSK: 18 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most catches for RCB: 13 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for CSK: 15 (MS Dhoni)

The last Bangalore vs Chennai encounter had been played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy three weeks ago. Chennai, who had won by 23 runs after successfully defending a 217-run target, had thrived on the back of a match-winning 165-run partnership between Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).