“Someone like Yuvi Paa is always a role model”: Shivam Dube replies on comparisons with Yuvraj Singh after match-winning knock vs RCB

Shivam Dube: The all-rounder from Chennai Super Kings played a career-best Indian Premier League knock last night.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube considers contributing in a winning cause as an “honour” for himself. Dube’s career-best IPL knock, a 46-ball 95* comprising of five fours and eight sixes, played a titular role in a 165-run partnership with Robin Uthappa (88) to propel the team to 216/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis last night.

Super Kings, who had never lost their first four matches of an IPL season until this year, were in urgent need of a victory. Having secured one by 23 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy now, Super Kings are off the mark as far as the points table is concerned.

“We were looking for the first win and I am really happy that I contributed for the team. It’s a honour for me,” Dube told Star Sports after winning his maiden Player of the Match award in the IPL.

Shivam Dube replies on comparisons with Yuvraj Singh

In what is his fourth IPL season (first at CSK), Dube is on the verge of making it his best-ever. In five innings so far, Dube’s 207 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 51.75 and 176.92 with the help of two half-centuries. In the process, Dube has reached at the second and third position on the lists of IPL 2022 highest run-scorer and highest number of sixes respectively.

Being asked about any specific change made to his batting, Dube laid emphasis on “focus”, “timing” and speaking to former CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“I am more focused this time and focusing on basics. I spoke to many seniors, Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] also helped me to improve the game. He said, ‘Just be focused, just be still, just let the skill work in the game.’ I wanted to time the ball really well. I tried to maintain by balance,” Dube added.

Dube, a tall left-handed hard-hitting batter, has all the traits to receive comparisons with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh especially when he plays in the manner he played in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Labeling Yuvraj as a “role model”, Dube admitted to hearing this compliment in the past well.

“Yuvi paa [Yuvraj Singh] is always a role model for a left-hander. Many people told me that I bat like him. Always respect from my side [that] I play like him,” Dube concluded.