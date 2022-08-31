“Danni is the complete package”: Danni Wyatt joins Brisbane Heat to complete their squad for WBBL 08

Brisbane Heat Women have signed English batter Danni Wyatt for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League 2022-23.

The 8th edition of the Women’s Big Bash League is set to start from 13 October 2022 with the match between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers Women. All the teams are working to complete their squad for the upcoming season.

Brisbane Heat Women have completed their squad with the signing of the English batter Danni Wyatt. Wyatt is one of the most experienced T20 batters around and her arrival will definitely make the team strong. She has played 132 T20Is, where she has scored 2107 runs, courtesy of 9 half-centuries and 2 centuries.

Danni Wyatt joins Brisbane Heat for WBBL 08

Ashley Noffke, head coach of the Brisbane Heat has expressed delight on the signing of English batter Danni Wyatt. He called Wyatt a complete package and said that she will be a lot of strength to the squad. Noffke said that Wyatt has been successful all over the world and her management skills will be helpful for the team.

“Danni is the complete package when it comes to accentuating the skills and strength of our squad,” Ashley Noffke said.

“She’s been successful the world over, excelling with different teams and in different conditions and we’re so excited to have her joining the Heat.”

Wyatt has said that she is fortunate to have signed a contract with Brisbane Heat in the BBL. She said that she is excited to play alongside Jess Jonassen and Amelia Kerr in the upcoming season with the Heat. The arrival of Wyatt will force the Brisbane Heat to change their opening combination.

“I was fortunate to have a good time and enjoy my cricket previously in the WBBL, so it was great to field a call from the Heat about whether I was keen to come back to Australia,” Wyatt said.

“I’m keen to catch up and enjoy what the season has to offer with the Heat.”