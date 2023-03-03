Danni Wyatt and Virat Kohli: Is it true that Danni Wyatt proposed Virat Kohli via a tweet?

England Women’s batter Danielle Wyatt announced her engagement with Georgie Hodge via her social media handles last night. She has been getting a lot of wishes for the same from all around the world since then.

Wyatt has been together with Hodge since 2019, and both of them shared a picture together where they both were seen kissing each other. Hodge is a football agent and is currently the head of Women’s football at CAA Base.

Wyatt is a popular figure in India as well because of jokingly proposing former India captain Virat Kohli on Twitter once. During the early phase of her career, Wyatt took to Twitter and posted about Kohli to unintentionally earn a lot of attention from millions of Indian fans.

Wyatt was not the first English female cricketer to do so as there were a lot of speculations regarding former England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor doing the same as well. However, both the instances were primarily done in a light-hearted and casual manner.

Is it true that Danni Wyatt proposed Virat Kohli on Twitter?

In 2014, Wyatt tweeted ”Kholi marry me”. The screenshots of that tweet are doing rounds yet again on social media after Wyatt’s engagement announcement. Wyatt even met Kohli once in England and shared a picture across her social media handles.

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014

When Kohli married actor-producer Anushka Sharma, Taylor retweeted their marriage photos to troll Wyatt only for her to respond hilariously.

However, when Kohli met Wyatt during ICC World Twenty20 2014 in Bangladesh, he advised her to not repeat these kinds of things as people take it seriously on any online platform. Kohli was flooded with messages after Wyatt’s tweet.

“When we met, he said to me, ‘You can’t do things like that on Twitter! They take things seriously!’ I was like, ‘Okay. Sorry!’,” Wyatt had revealed back in the day.

Danni Wyatt WPL 2023 team

Surprisingly, Wyatt remained unsold in inaugural auction for Women’s Premier League last month. She had registered herself at a base price of INR 50 lakh but was one of the biggest names to have not found a bidder. Wyatt has scored 2,369 T20I runs with the help of 11 half-centuries and two centuries, and she has played in various T20 leagues as well.