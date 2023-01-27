“Dave is in a position to do that”: Dan Christian justifies David Warner calling Oliver Davies ‘Champ’ in BBL 12 match

The league stage of the BBL 12 is done and dusted, and a total of five teams have qualified for the final series of the tournament. It was quite a thrilling ride, and players like David Warner and Steven Smith have also made their presence in the tournament this time around.

An interesting incident happened between David Warner and Oliver Davies in the 50th league match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Warner was batting with Davies, who is 14 years junior to him. The southpaw called Davies ‘Champ’, but he was not impressed with Warner about the same.

Both Warner (16 runs) and Davies (2 runs) could perform to their potential in the match, where Sydney Thunder got bundled out for just 62 runs. However, both of these sides have qualified for the playoffs.

Dan Christian justifies David Warner calling Oliver Davies ‘Champ’

Sydney Sixers’ and Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian appeared on The Grade Cricketer, where he said that Warner can call the youngsters by any name as he has played enough games at the Test level. He said that Warner has got every right to say the same.

The Grade Cricketer podcast is hosted by three Australian cricket writers, Sam Perry, Dave Edwards and Ian Higgins. All three of them played grade cricket together in Australia. Some of the biggest names in cricket have made their presence known on the podcast.

“I think David has played enough games, particularly at test level to call youngsters whatever he likes,” Daniel Christian said on The Grade Cricketer.

“I’m okay with Ollie telling him not to champ me, but I feel like it’s you know Daves is in a position where he can do that is fair.”

Warner v Davies “champ” episode: fallout, implications. pic.twitter.com/CuoJOzBHEe — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) January 27, 2023

Christian is one of the best T20 all-rounders, where he has scored 5,817 T20 runs and has scalped 280 wickets in bowling as well. He has won 9 T20 titles in different leagues around the world. He has announced his retirement from professional cricket and will play his farewell match in the ongoing BBL season.