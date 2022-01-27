Cricket

“Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night”: Daniel Christian tweets as Sydney Sixers struggles to play 11 fit players for BBL 11 final

BBL 11: Sydney Sixers are struggling to field eleven fit players in the side, and Daniel Christian went to Twitter to ask for replacements.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Come on Shaq!!! The Miami Heat haven’t been at full strength all year and they’re in the first place”: Dwyane Wade confronts former teammate Shaquille O'Neal for being biased towards the Nets and the Lakers
Next Article
"My confidence in Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell is through the roof": Anthony Edwards on wanting to play for the T-Wolves unlike LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman
Cricket Latest News
BBL 11: Sydney Sixers are struggling to field eleven fit players in the side, and Daniel Christian went to Twitter to ask for replacements.
“Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night”: Daniel Christian tweets as Sydney Sixers struggles to play 11 fit players for BBL 11 final

BBL 11: Sydney Sixers are struggling to field eleven fit players in the side, and…