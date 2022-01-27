“Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night”: Daniel Christian tweets as Sydney Sixers struggles to play 11 fit players for BBL 11 final

BBL 11: Sydney Sixers are struggling to field eleven fit players in the side, and Daniel Christian went to Twitter to ask for replacements.

Sydney Sixers are through to the finals of the BBL 11. They have won the last two BBL seasons, and they are aiming for a title hat-trick. The Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger game by four wickets to seal the ticket. Hayden Kerr, the highest wicket-taker of the Sixers opened the innings in batting and scored a match-winning knock of 98*.

However, the Sydney Sixers are currently struggling to have eleven players on the field. Daniel Hughes is nursing an ankle injury, whereas Jack Edwards and Josh Philippe are out due to Covid. The Sixers were forced to play their assistant coach Jay Lenton as a wicket-keeper in the Challenger game. In more bad news, Jordan Silk limped off the field in the last game, whereas Moises Henqriues and Steve O’Keefe will also face late fitness tests.

If the players could not pass their fitness tests, the Sixers will be forced to pick players from the substitute bubble of the Big Bash League.

BBL 11: Daniel Christian calls for replacement players

Sydney Sixers’ all-rounder Daniel Christian went on Twitter and funnily asked for replacement players. He asked for any fit cricketers to play in the BBL final for the Sixers. He also offered free beer to them after the game from the BBL cup.

“Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park,” Christian Tweeted.

Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium. Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup. DM if keen *no test cricketers — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 27, 2022

However, by writing “*no test cricketers”, Daniel Christian took a dig at Cricket Australia. Actually, the Sydney Sixers asked to play Steve Smith as a replacement player, but CA denied the offer. Chrisitan went on Twitter earlier as well to slam CA about their decision on Steve Smith.

Cricket Australia denied the request to allow Steve Smith to play in the finals. Apart from Sydney Thunder, all the other finalist teams disagreed to allow Smith. “Denied on the basis that further adjustment to the league regulations was unanimously rejected by other state associations/clubs in the interest of fairness,” CA issued a statement.