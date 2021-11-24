“David brings a lot of energy to the crisis and to the partnership”: Marcus Harris opens up on opening with David Warner is Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: Marcus Harris has praised George Bailey for selection clarity and the aspect of opening with David Warner.

The Ashes 2021 is set to begin on 8th December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both of the traditional rivals will be up against each other to win the auspicious urn. Australia currently holds the urn, whereas the English side would want to take it back.

Australia announced their 15 men squad for the first two Ashes test. Marcus Harris is set to open with David Warner as Will Pucovski is ruled out due to an injury. Even before the squad announcement, George Bailey made it clear that Marcus Harris will be the opening partner of Warner. At the time of the announcement. Bailey confirmed it as well. Marcus Harris has been performing constantly in the domestic circuit.

Marcus Harris praises George Bailey for clarity over Ashes 2021 role

Harris scored a century in the first Sheffield Shield game of the season, whereas he was brilliant in the County Championship last year. He scored 655 runs at an average of 54.58 for Leicestershire on the difficult English tracks. He appreciated Bailey for having a clear conversation about his role.

“I probably spoke to Bails [George Bailey] about a week before we went away to Sydney for the first Shield game,” Harris said.

“It’s good for your confidence as a player to know where you stand and having the backing of people is really good.”

“It puts your mind at ease a little bit, your mind can run obviously coming into a big series on the Ashes with the amount of attention that’s brought to it, so to not have to worry about that for probably a month leading into the first game has been pretty

good.”

The random things you find when writing a piece: Marcus Harris has hit exactly 1000 fours in first-class cricket. I’ll be back with more later#AUSvENG #Ashes — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) November 24, 2021

Warner and Harris opened together in Australia’s last match at Brisbane earlier this year. Bailey has confirmed that Harris will get a longer rope to cement his place as Warner’s partner. Harris has praised Warner and believes he will make his role easier.

“David brings a lot of energy to the crisis and to the partnership,” Harris said.

“Obviously for a long period of time, he’s dominated world cricket. So he takes a lot of pressure off, you don’t feel any pressure to score.”